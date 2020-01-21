Maruti Suzuki launches BS6-compliant Celerio hatchback at Rs. 4.41 lakh
Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6-compliant version of its hatchback, the Celerio, in India.
The updated model comes at a starting price of Rs. 4.41 lakh, which is up to Rs. 24,000 more than the outgoing variant.
Meanwhile, apart from the engine update, the new Celerio retains the design and interiors of the BS4 model.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the Maruti Suzuki Celerio
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with a minimalistic look featuring a narrow cascading grille, a sporty-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines, pronounced wheel arches, and a rear window wiper.
For lighting, the car houses projector headlights, fog lamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Moreover, the hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,425mm and it runs on 14-inch wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a dual-tone five-seater cabin with a blacked-out dashboard, fabric upholstery, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car gets a semi-digital instrument cluster and an audio system with Bluetooth connectivity.
Further, it offers safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and a speed alert system.
Information
Power and performance
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a BS6-compliant 998cc three-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The unit churns out 68bhp of maximum power and 90Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
And, what's the pocket pinch?
As for the pricing, the BS6-compliant Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at Rs. 4.41 lakh for the entry-level LXi variant and goes up to Rs. 5.67 lakh for the ZXi (O) AMT model.
In India, the family car takes on the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago facelift, Datsun GO, and Renault KWID.