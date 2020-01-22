Tata Altroz launched in India at Rs. 5.29 lakh
Auto
Just days after unveiling the Altroz in India, Tata Motors has launched the premium hatchback in the country today.
It is offered in ten variants and is available with BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
The car comes at a starting price of Rs. 5.29 lakh and its bookings are currently live at a token amount of Rs. 21,000.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Tata Altroz: At a glance
The Tata Altroz is built on in-house ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced) platform and comes with a sporty look featuring a slightly curved roof design, dual-tone color scheme, a minimalistic grille with honeycomb patterns, and 16-inch sporty-looking alloy wheels.
Apart from that, the car also gets an angular-looking side profile, sleek headlamps with DRLs, and split LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the five-seater Tata Altroz offers a spacious cabin featuring height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, and ambient lighting.
The premium hatchback also houses a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and a 7-inch infotainment system with support for connectivity features.
For safety, the car offers dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear parking camera with sensors, seat belts with pre-tensioners, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Information
Tata Altroz: One of India's safest cars
Notably, the Tata Altroz has scored five stars for adult and three stars for child occupant safety in the recently conducted crash tests by UK-based Global NCAP - an independent body that ranks consumer protection by evaluating vehicle's performance against multiple safety hazards.
Engine
Power and performance
The Tata Altroz is available in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel.
The petrol unit generates 85PS of power and 114Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill churns out 90PS and 200Nm.
Both these engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the company might introduce an automatic gearbox variant in the future.
How much?
Finally, what is the pricing?
The petrol-powered Tata Altroz starts at Rs. 5.29 lakh for the entry-level XE variant and goes up to Rs. 7.69 lakh for the top-spec XZ (O) model.
On the other hand, the diesel variant starts at Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 9.29 lakh for the top-tier XZ (O) trim.