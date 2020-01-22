Mercedes-Benz to launch AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at Auto Expo
Auto
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its performance-oriented car, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, in India at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.
The flagship model, which made its global debut in 2018, will arrive in the country in the top-spec 63 S guise. Notably, it packs a V8 petrol engine and can do 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets a stylish look with a sloping roof design, a chrome-laden vertical slat grille, a sporty-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines, and AMG-specific alloy wheels.
The car comes with an aerodynamically designed body featuring wide air dams, a rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser. It also houses quad exhausts, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers an ultra-luxurious and hi-tech cabin that can accommodate four people. It houses power-adjustable AMG performance seats with central armrest for rear passengers, leather upholstery, and an AMG-specific multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also gets features such as ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and dual screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment unit.
Engine
Power and performance
The India-specific Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will be powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine which comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to all the wheels.
The unit is capable of producing 639bhp of power and a massive 900Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the car has a top speed of 315kmph and can do 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds.
Pricing
And, what about pricing?
Mercedes-Benz will reveal the India pricing of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe at the launch event itself, which is slated to happen at the Auto Expo 2020. However, considering the hi-tech features and the powerful engine, the car is likely to be priced over Rs. 1 crore.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Audi A7 and BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.