TVS launches BS6-compliant Apache RTR 160 at Rs. 93,500
Auto
TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6-compliant version of the Apache RTR 160 motorcycle in India today.
The new model, launched at a starting price of Rs. 93,500, carries a premium of around Rs. 6,000 over the outgoing variant.
Meanwhile, apart from the engine upgrade, the 2020 RTR 160 has also received a minor cosmetic update in the form of new graphics.
Design
A look at the Apache RTR 160
Just like the outgoing model, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 sits on a double-cradle frame and features a semi-faired sporty design with dual-tone body color, a slightly stepped-up seat, and split grab rail.
Moreover, the new graphics work, angular-looking fuel-tank extensions, blacked-out alloy wheels also add to its sporty stance.
Engine
Power and performance
The TVS Apache RTR 160 is powered by a BS6-compliant 159.7cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The updated unit is capable of producing 15.5bhp of power and 13.9Nm of peak torque, which is marginally higher than the BS4 version that churns out 15.1bhp and 13Nm.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 comes equipped with disc brake on the front wheel, disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS to avoid skidding while braking.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are managed by telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, what about pricing?
As for the pocket pinch, the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 is priced at Rs. 93,500 for the rear drum brake variant and Rs. 96,500 for the rear disc brake model. Its bookings are already live and the deliveries are likely to commence soon.