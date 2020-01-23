Land Rover Discovery Sport (facelift) to be launched in February
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is all set to launch the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Discovery Sport, in India on February 13.
The new model, which made its global debut last year, comes with several design as well as interior updates and is available with 2.0-liter petrol and diesel Ingenium engines.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
The Discovery Sport (facelift) comes with a bulky stance featuring new bumpers on both the ends, a revised front grille, and silver-colored skid plates.
The car also gets a dual-tone color scheme, sporty-looking alloy wheels as well as new LED headlights and taillamps.
Dimensionally, it is marginally shorter than the outgoing model but has the same wheelbase of 2,741mm.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the new Discovery Sport offers a spacious seven-seater cabin with a host of luxury and hi-tech features. The car houses electronically adjustable leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The flagship SUV also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch Touch Pro infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Engine
Here's a look at the powertrain
The India-specific Land Rover Discovery Sport will reportedly be offered with 2.0-liter petrol and diesel Ingenium engines. The petrol unit is capable of producing 250bhp of power, while the diesel mill can churn out 180bhp.
For transmission duties, the car will get a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all the four wheels.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
The pricing details of the India-specific Land Rover Discovery Sport (facelift) are yet to be announced. However, we expect the updated model to carry a significant premium over the outgoing variant, which falls under Rs. 44.68-61.95 lakh price bracket.