Here's how much Kawasaki Ninja 650 will cost in India
Auto
A few days back, we reported that Kawasaki had announced the pricing of the updated Ninja 650 in the UK.
Now, a report by Bikewale has claimed that the motorcycle will be priced between Rs. 6.45 lakh to Rs. 6.75 lakh in India, making it around Rs. 70,000 more expensive than the current model.
Here's all about the new Kawasaki Ninja 650.
Design
Kawasaki Ninja 650: At a glance
The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sports an aggressive look featuring an angular-looking front apron with mounted headlamps and wind-screen, a muscular fuel tank, and stepped-up seats.
The new model also gets an all-LED lighting setup and updated set of electronics which include a new 4.3-inch full-color TFT panel that can be paired with your smartphone via Kawasaki's mobile application.
Information
Power and performance
The new Ninja 650 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 649cc liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which is capable of producing 67.2bhp of maximum power and 63.7Nm of peak torque. Further, it comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox to handle transmission duties.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are managed by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preloaded adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.
Launch details
When will it be launched?
According to reports, the new Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be launched in India in the next couple of weeks. The bookings for the motorcycle are live and its deliveries are likely to commence after the launch event.
As for the pocket pinch, the updated sports tourer will reportedly fall under Rs. 6.45-6.75 lakh price bracket.