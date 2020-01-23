Tata Nexon (facelift) launched in India at Rs. 6.95 lakh
Auto
Tata Motors has launched the 2020 edition of its popular compact SUV, the Nexon, in India.
The facelifted model, offered in five trims, comes with minor cosmetic tweaks, some interior updates, and BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engine options.
Notably, it starts at Rs. 6.95 lakh in the country.
Here's all about 2020 Tata Nexon.
Exteriors
Tata Nexon (facelift): At a glance
The Tata Nexon (facelift) offers a sporty design and shares its styling cues with the recently unveiled Nexon EV model. The car comes with a dual-tone color scheme featuring a cascading grille, pentagonal-shaped fog lamp housings, and silver-colored skid plates.
Besides that, it gets blacked-out wheel arches as well as side claddings, roof rails, and new projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the new Nexon offers a five-seater dual-tone cabin with fabric upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and a speed alert system.
Engine
Power and performance
The Tata Nexon (facelift) is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel.
The petrol unit is capable of producing 110bhp of power and 170Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill churns out 110bhp and 260Nm.
The car is offered with both a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox option.
Pricing
Finally, what about pricing?
The petrol-powered variant of the Tata Nexon (facelift) starts at Rs. 6.95 lakh for the base-end XE trim and goes up to Rs. 11.20 lakh for the XZA+(O) model.
On the other hand, the diesel-based variant starts at Rs. 8.45 lakh for the entry-level XE model and goes up to Rs. 12.70 lakh for the XZA+(O) variant.