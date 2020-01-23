MG's fully-electric SUV launched in India at Rs. 20.88 lakh
Auto
As its second offering in the Indian market, British automaker MG Motor has launched the fully-electric ZS EV in India today.
The flagship SUV, which was unveiled in the country last month, comes at a starting price of Rs. 20.88 lakh.
However, those who pre-booked the car before January 17 will get a special discount of Rs. 1 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the MG ZS EV
The ZS EV gets a sporty design featuring a minimalistic chrome-finished grille with silver-colored skid plates, sculpted body lines, and chrome garnishing around the windows.
It also comes with blacked-out wheel-arches and side claddings, roof rails, and attractive diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Further, it houses sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, electronically adjustable ORVMs with mounted turn indicators, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the five-seater MG ZS EV offers a hi-tech cabin with a power-adjustable driver seat, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, and a built-in air purifier.
The car also houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Besides that, it gets an embedded eSIM and a host of connected car features that we saw on the fuel-based MG Hector.
Powertrain
Power and performance
The ZS EV packs a 44.5kWh battery which fuels an electric motor that produces 141bhp power and 353Nm of peak torque.
The battery can be recharged up to 80% in just 40 minutes using a 50kW DC charger, while the normal 7.4kW charger will take up to 7 hours.
Further, the car promises a range of 340km and can do 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.
Pricing
What's the pocket pinch?
The MG ZS EV is offered in two variants: Excite and Exclusive. The former is priced at Rs. 20.88 lakh, while the latter costs Rs. 23.58 lakh.
Interestingly, those who booked the car before January 17 will get the Excite trim at an introductory price of Rs. 19.88 lakh and Exclusive model at Rs. 22.58 lakh.
Variants
Here's understanding the difference between Excite and Exclusive trims
Both the Excite and Exclusive variants share the same design and mechanical specifications. However, the latter gets a bunch of additional features to justify its higher price tag.
For instance, the Exclusive model comes with silver-finished roof rails, leather seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, dual-panel panoramic sunroof, a built-in air purifier, and i-smart EV 2.0 connected car features, among others.
Availability
And, what about availability?
MG Motor India has closed the pre-bookings for the ZS EV in order to fulfil the demands. According to the company, it has already received over 2,800 bookings for its emission-free SUV.
Meanwhile, the car will initially be available in five Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and will arrive in other cities at a later stage.