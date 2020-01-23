Kia Carnival receives over 1,400 bookings in a day
Auto
The recently-unveiled Kia Carnival has received a great response in India. According to the company, the premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has received over 1,400 bookings on the very first day itself.
The pre-orders for the Carnival had kicked off on January 21 for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.
The MPV is slated to launch on February 5 at the 2020 Auto Expo.
Information
The MPV will arrive in India via CKD route
The Kia Carnival will be brought in India via CKD (completely knocked down) route and will be manufactured at the company's production unit in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. As far as its pricing is concerned, the luxurious car will be priced around Rs. 25-30 lakh.
Exteriors
Here's what Kia Carnival offers
Kia Carnival comes with a spectacular look featuring a stretched design with the company's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, electric sliding rear doors, and a powered tailgate.
The car also gets chrome fitments around the windows, roof rails, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
For lighting, the MPV houses LED headlights with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillamps.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Kia Carnival offers a luxurious and spacious cabin that can accommodate up to nine people. The car houses ventilated front seats wrapped in Nappa leather, dual-panel electric sunroof, and a laptop charging point.
It also gets a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for UVO connected car technology and dual 10.1-inch screens for the rear passengers.
Information
And, what about the powertrain options
The Kia Carnival packs a BS6-compliant 2.2-liter VGT diesel engine which is capable of producing 197bhp of power and 440Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the car are handled by an automatic 8-speed Sportmatic system that sends power to the front wheels.