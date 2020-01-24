BS6-compliant KTM 250 Duke to cost Rs. 2 lakh: Report
Auto
Austrian automaker KTM is working to launch the BS6-compliant version of its entry-level motorcycle, the 250 Duke, in India sometime soon.
In the latest update, Autocar has revealed that the quarter-liter motorcycle will be priced at Rs. 2 lakh. The report has also claimed that several company dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the BS6 model against a token amount of Rs. 5,000.
Design
A look at the KTM 250 Duke
Autocar has shared the images of the upcoming KTM 250 Duke.
According to them, the BS6 model will look similar to the outgoing variant except for some minor design tweaks such as the redesigned graphics and a new silver color scheme.
Besides that, it will house a fully-digital instrument cluster and body-colored alloy wheels.
Internals
Power and performance
The KTM 250 Duke will be powered by a BS6-compliant 248.8cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
In its BS4 form, this unit produces 29.91PS of power and 24Nm of peak torque. However, with the BS6 update, we might see a marginal drop in the power figures.
Safety
KTM 250 Duke: On the road
On the safety front, the KTM 250 Duke will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
The upcoming model is likely to retain the cycle parts of the outgoing model. Hence, it should house WP upside-down forks on the front and a mono-shock suspension on the rear.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
As for the pocket pinch, the KTM 250 Duke will reportedly carry a premium of Rs. 4,000 over the BS4 model and will be priced at Rs. 2 lakh. At this price point, it will go up against Yamaha FZ25 and TVS Apache RR 310.