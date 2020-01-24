Ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut, Skoda Vision IN teased
Auto
A few days back, we reported that Skoda is working to introduce a new Vision IN compact SUV in the Indian market and that it will be showcased as a concept model at the upcoming Auto Expo next month.
And now, the Czech automaker has shared an official teaser of the Vision IN, giving us more details about the upcoming car.
Twitter Post
First, a look at the teaser
Presenting a glimpse of the exceptionally built ŠKODA VISION IN concept study. #SKODA #VisionIN #AutoExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/i5r3zNwIyS— ŠKODA India (@SkodaIndia) January 23, 2020
Exteriors
Skoda Vision IN: At a glance
According to the teaser video and leaked renders, the Skoda Vision IN will come with an aggressive look featuring a protruding chrome grille, sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and wraparound LED taillights.
It will be built on an Indianized version of the company's MQB-A0 platform.
Meanwhile, the logo on the bonnet and the grille frame will have some sort of an illumination feature.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Skoda Vision IN will offer a hi-tech five-seater cabin with a fully-digital Virtual Cockpit display, a floating touchscreen instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel with 'SKODA' lettering.
Apart from that, the teaser also revealed a unique crystalline element which will be present on the middle of the dashboard, behind the infotainment panel.
Engine
Power and performance
The Skoda Vision IN will be available with 1.0-liter or 1.5-liter petrol engines. The former is likely to produce 115PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque, while the latter will churn out 150PS. Separately, a CNG variant might as well be on the cards.
As for transmission, the subcompact SUV will be offered with a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox option.
Information
Skoda could launch the production-ready model in 2021
The Skoda Vision IN will be revealed as a concept model at the Auto Expo 2020. However, the company is likely to launch the production-ready model of the car sometime in Q2 2021 at a price of around Rs. 10-15 lakh.