Bajaj Dominar 250 to be launched soon, confirms Bajaj MD
Auto
For quite sometime, there was a buzz that Bajaj Auto Ltd. is working to launch a new quarter-liter variant of its popular sports motorcycle, the Dominar, in India.
And, now speaking to The Hindu BusinessLine, Rajiv Bajaj, the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, has hinted that the company will introduce a more affordable version of the Dominar, soon.
Here are more details.
Design
How will it look like?
It all started when a test mule of the Dominar 250 was spotted earlier this month. Going by those shots, the motorcycle is likely to retain the styling cues of the standard model, but will come with minor design tweaks including different tires, alloy wheels, and a new chain cover.
Moreover, it would house a muscular fuel tank, dual-LED taillamps and exhausts.
Internals
Power and performance
The Bajaj Dominar 250 will reportedly be powered by the same 250cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that we saw on the KTM 250 Duke.
In the 250 Duke, this motor produces 30bhp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque.
Meanwhile, the transmission duties on the motorcycle would be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is likely to come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
To handle suspension duties, the motorcycle will house conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock suspension on the rear.
Information
And, what will be the pocket pinch?
There is no official word on the pricing of the Bajaj Dominar 250 as of now. However, according to reports, the smaller-capacity motorcycle will be approximately Rs. 50,000 cheaper than the standard 400cc model, and could be priced around Rs. 1.6-1.7 lakh.