Hyundai to launch facelifted Tucson SUV on February 5
Auto
South Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to launch the 2020 edition of its popular SUV, the Tucson, in India on February 5.
The facelifted model will come with several cosmetic tweaks, interior updates, and BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines.
In India, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 20 lakh.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the 2020 Hyundai Tucson
The 2020 Hyundai Tucson will look largely similar to the outgoing model. However, as part of the update, it will get several cosmetic tweaks including a redesigned grille, new bumpers, headlamps, and a restyled tailgate.
Apart from that, the premium SUV will house blacked-out roof rails as well as wheel arches, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an all-LED lighting setup.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the new Hyundai Tucson will offer a premium five-seater cabin loaded with several luxurious and hi-tech features. It will house power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, wireless charging support, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
Besides that, the car will sport an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car technology, similar to what we have seen on Hyundai Elantra facelift.
Engine
Power and performance
The Hyundai Tucson will reportedly be available with the BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol or diesel engine. In the BS4 guise, the petrol unit produces 155bhp of maximum power and 192Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill produces 185bhp and 400Nm.
Moreover, the car will be offered with both 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Hyundai will reveal the India pricing of the 2020 Tucson on February 5. However, going by the reports, the updated model is likely to fall under Rs. 20-30 lakh price bracket. Once launched, it will go up against Honda CR-V and Volkswagen Tiguan.