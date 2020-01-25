Benling Aura e-scooter launched in India, priced at Rs. 99,000
Auto
As an addition to its line-up of electric vehicles, Chinese EV manufacturer Benling has launched the Aura e-scooter in India.
The newly-launched scooter, priced at Rs. 99,000 (on-road, Bengaluru), comes loaded with several hi-tech features and a detachable battery which is expected to provide a range of approximately 60-70km on a single charge.
Here's our roundup.
Design and features
A look at the Benling Aura
The Benling Aura comes with a Vespa-like retro-styled design featuring rounded headlamp, mirrors, a minimalistic front apron with mounted turn indicators, and a flat-type seat.
The e-scooter houses a USB charging port as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster, and offers several hi-tech features including key-less start, an anti-theft alarm, and a rear-wheel locking system.
Internals
Power and performance
The Benling Aura packs a 2,500 W electric BLDC motor which is powered by a 72V/40Ah Lithium-ion battery, that can be fueled up in approximately four hours.
Meanwhile, the e-scooter promises a range of 60-70km (120km range claimed by the company) on a single charge, and has a top-speed of 65kmph.
Safety
The e-scooter offers several rider-friendly features
The Benling Aura comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels and a dedicated reverse park assist feature.
Apart from that, it also gets a Breakdown Smart Assistance System (BSAS), which restarts the e-scooter and allows the rider to drive it at low speeds, in case any breakdown occurs in the system.
Information
And, what about pricing?
The Benling Aura e-scooter was unveiled in India last month. As for the pocket pinch, it is priced at Rs. 99,000 (on-road, Bengaluru). At this price point, the fully-electric scooter goes up against Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450.