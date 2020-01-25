TVS launches iQube e-scooter in India at Rs. 1.15 lakh
Taking on the likes of Ather 450, Bajaj Chetak, Okinawa Praise and others, TVS has entered the EV segment with its iQube e-scooter.
The emission-free model, priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh, promises a range of 75km on a single charge. As for availability, it will be initially sold in Bengaluru only before arriving in other cities at a later date.
Design
TVS iQube: At a glance
In terms of design, the iQube looks like a cross between the Ather 450 and the TVS Jupiter with a wide front apron, black and white dual-tone paint finish, LED lighting, 12-inch wheels, and a single step-up seat.
However, a U-shaped LED DRL, square-ish rear-view mirrors, and a glowing 'electric' logo near the motor give it some uniqueness.
Performance
It has a top speed of 78 km/h
The iQube is powered by a 4.4kW electric motor that offers 6bhp of power and 140Nm of peak torque. As per the company, it has a claimed top speed of 78km/h.
Further, the e-scooter can cover 75km on a single charge and supports regenerative braking. At present, there is no fast-charging technology available and the battery can charge fully in 5 hours.
Information
The e-scooter comes with the 'next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform'
The iQube comes with the 'next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform' that offers a digital instrument cluster and iQube app. Using the app, you will be able to access features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, call/SMS alerts, and so on.
Pricing and availability
You can pre-order iQube starting January 27
The TVS iQube costs Rs. 1.15 lakh (on-road) in Bengaluru. Interested buyers can pre-order it via the company's website or select dealerships from January 27 onwards at a token amount of Rs. 5,000.
Notably, the e-scooter will be first sold in Bengaluru before arriving in other cities sometime in the near future.