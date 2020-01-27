This is how much BS6-ready Royal Enfield 650 bikes cost
Auto
Royal Enfield is working to launch the BS6-compliant versions of the Interceptor 650 and GT 650 in India soon.
In the latest development, an NDTVAuto report has revealed the prices of the upcoming motorcycles. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement.
Meanwhile, select company dealerships have started accepting bookings of the 650 Twins at a token amount of Rs. 10,000.
Pricing
Here's a look at the unofficial prices
Notably, the BS6-compliant Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles will become costlier by around Rs. 9,000 over their respective BS4 models.
The Interceptor 650 will start at Rs. 2.65 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.85 lakh for the Chrome variant, while the Continental GT 650 will cost Rs. 2.80 lakh for the base model and Rs. 3.01 lakh for the Chrome variant.
Design
A look at the Royal Enfield 650 Twins
Both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 come with a naked street design featuring a retro-styled look with rounded headlamps as well as mirrors, chrome-finished dual exhausts, and spoke wheels.
Apart from that, the updated models are also likely to get a couple of design tweaks including new color schemes and revised body graphics.
Internals
Power and performance
The updated Royal Enfield 650 Twins will reportedly be powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, air and oil-cooled SOHC engine which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
In the current (BS4) state of tune, this unit is capable of producing 47bhp of maximum power at 7,250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm.
Safety
And, what about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks up front and twin coil-over shock absorbers on the rear.