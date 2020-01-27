Maruti Suzuki launches BS6-compliant Ciaz at Rs. 8.31 lakh
Auto
Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular sedan, the Ciaz, in India. The new car arrives as a petrol-only model and is available at Rs. 8.31 lakh.
Alongside, the company has also launched the sportier S model of the car, which is based on the top-spec Ciaz Alpha variant and comes with several additional features.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Design-wise, the updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz looks similar to its BS4 counterpart. It comes with a sporty look featuring a curved roof design, a cascading grille, an angular side profile, and chrome garnishing on the boot lid.
As for the Ciaz S model, it gets a rear spoiler and a blacked-out treatment on the alloy wheels, ORVMs, side claddings, as well as fog-lamp housing.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz offers a five-seater cabin with silver-colored accents around the dashboard and door pads, push start-stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car also houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system.
For safety, it gets ABS with EBD, dual-front airbags, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and speed-alert system.
Information
Power and performance
The BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine, paired with Maruti Suzuki's Smart Hybrid system and produces 103bhp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. Further, the car is available with both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.
Pricing
Finally, here's a look at the pricing
As far as pricing is concerned, the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz starts at Rs. 8.31 lakh for the Sigma MT variant and goes up to Rs. 11.09 lakh for the Alpha AT model. The sportier-looking Ciaz S MT variant is priced at Rs. 10.08 lakh.
Lastly, the car takes on the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Toyota Yaris.