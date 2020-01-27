Recently launched BS6-compliant motorcycles in India
With new BS6 emission norms set to be implemented in India from April 1, all automakers are upgrading their vehicles to comply with the upcoming regulations.
Some of the leading motorcycle makers such as Royal Enfield, Jawa, KTM, and TVS have already introduced some of their BS6-compliant models in India.
Here, we look at some of the newly launched BS6-compliant motorcycles in the country.
Key details
Before proceeding, let's first understand the BS6 norms
In an attempt to curb pollution, the Indian government has made it mandatory for the automakers to upgrade their vehicles with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms before April 1, 2020.
Under these norms, new vehicles have to offer cleaner fuel combustion so as to help reduce air pollution by emitting less carbon monoxide, low sulfur content, and other toxic gases.
Bike #1
KTM 390 Adventure
As its first BS6-compliant motorcycle in India, Bajaj-owned KTM has launched the 390 Adventure at Rs. 2.99 lakh.
With several off-roading features and advanced safety equipments like dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control, this motorcycle is a treat for those looking for a capable adventure tourer.
Further, it is fueled by a 373.2cc engine which churns out 43.5PS of maximum power.
Bike #2
Jawa Perak
Touted as India's most affordable Bobber, Jawa Perak went official in November at Rs. 1.94 lakh.
The motorcycle packs a BS6-compliant 334cc liquid-cooled engine which generates 30PS of maximum power and 31Nm of peak torque.
The bobber-styled look with a matte-finished body, low-set wide handlebar, single-seat with a mounted taillight, and retro design elements make it a complete head-turner.
Bike #3
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Next, there is Himalayan from the house of Royal Enfield.
The off-roader, which starts at Rs. 1.86 lakh, draws power from a BS6-compliant 411cc engine which generates 24.3bhp of power.
Apart from the BS6 upgrade, the new motorcycle has also received a couple of off-roading features including a hazard switch and switchable ABS.
Bike #4
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Lastly, the sports tourer TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has also received the BS6 update. The motorcycle comes with a semi-faired sporty design and a fully-digital instrument cluster.
It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 159.7cc single-cylinder motor which puts out 16.02PS of power and 14.12Nm of peak torque.
As for the pricing, the motorcycle starts at Rs. 1 lakh.