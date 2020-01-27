BS6-compliant Maruti Suzuki Alto CNG launched at Rs. 4.33 lakh
Auto
Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6-compliant CNG variant of its popular family car, the Alto, in India.
The hatchback, which starts at Rs. 4.33 lakh, is available in two trims and is offered with an 800cc petrol engine.
Notably, the new car is the first BS6-compliant CNG vehicle by Maruti Suzuki.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
A look at the car
The compact-looking Maruti Suzuki Alto comes with a minimalistic design featuring a trapezoidal grille with honeycomb pattern, body-colored ORVMs, B-pillars and door handles, and 12-inch wheels.
The car houses conventional halogen headlamps, blacked-out side claddings, and fender-mounted turn indicators.
Moreover, it has a boot space of 177 liters and a wheelbase of 2,360mm.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Alto offers a dual-tone five-seater cabin, fabric upholstery, power windows, and a three-spoke power steering wheel.
The car houses a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit with Bluetooth connectivity as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the car gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt warning for driver and co-passenger, speed alert system, and rear parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by a BS6-compliant 796cc petrol engine which churns out 40.36bhp of power and 60Nm of peak torque in CNG mode. Meanwhile, the same unit in petrol-only tune produces 47.33bhp of power and 69Nm of peak torque.
Notably, the CNG car comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and promises a mileage of 31.59km/kg.
Information
And, what about pricing?
As far as its pricing is concerned, the BS6-compliant CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Alto costs Rs. 4.33 lakh for the LXi trim and Rs. 4.36 lakh for the LXi (O) model. Lastly, it competes with the likes of Renault KWID and Datsun redi-GO.