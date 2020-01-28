Renault launches BS6-compliant Triber at Rs. 4.99 lakh
French automaker Renault has launched the BS6-compliant version of its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Triber, in India.
The updated model comes at a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh and is available only with a petrol-powered engine.
With the new update, all the variants of the MPV have become costlier by Rs. 15,000 (except for the entry-level RXE trim).
Here's our roundup.
Design
Renault Triber: At a glance
The Renault Triber comes with a slightly elongated look featuring a chrome-finished grille, silver-colored skid plates, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and 'TRIBER' lettering on the tailgate.
The ORVMs and door handles match with the body color while the roof rails, wheel arches, side claddings, and the bumpers have received a blacked-out treatment.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Triber offers a spacious cabin with foldable seats that can accommodate up to seven people. The car gets dual-tone interiors with fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The MPV houses a semi-digital instrument console and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Further, it offers up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Renault Triber is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and sends power to the front wheels. The unit churns out 72PS of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque.
Reportedly, the company will also introduce an automatic gearbox and a couple of new powertrain options at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 next month.
Pricing
And, what about pricing?
With the BS6 upgrade, all the variants of the Triber have become costlier by Rs. 15,000 (except for the RXE model which has received a price hike of just Rs. 4,000).
The line-up starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh for the entry-level RXE variant and goes up to Rs. 6.78 lakh for the top-spec RXZ trim.