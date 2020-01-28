BMW X6: Bookings open, will be priced around Rs. 1cr
Auto
BMW is gearing up to launch the third-generation model of its ultra-luxurious SUV-coupe, the X6, in India sometime soon.
In the latest development, the German automaker has started accepting the bookings for the upcoming model, and has updated its India website about the same.
Notably, the car will be offered in two trim levels- xLine and M Sport.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the BMW X6
The new-generation BMW X6 comes with an eye-catching sporty look featuring a sloping roof design, a massive chrome-finished kidney grille, trapezoidal air-intakes, and dual exhausts.
The xLine trim features chrome elements around the windows, sides, and houses 21-inch alloy wheels, while the M Sport model gets a glossy black treatment and runs on 20-inch alloy wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the BMW X6 offers an ultra-luxurious and hi-tech cabin which can accommodate four people. The car features leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats with ventilation and massage function, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.
It also offers a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for BMW's personal voice assistant.
Engine
Power and performance
The upcoming India-specific BMW X6 will reportedly be available with a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which is capable of producing 340bhp of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque.
The engine will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all the wheels.
Meanwhile, in the international markets, the car is also offered with 4.4-liter petrol and 3.0-liter diesel engines.
Information
And, what about pricing?
The company is yet to reveal the prices of the new-generation X6 in India. However, considering the premium features and powerful engine, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 1 crore. Once launched, it will take on Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Audi Q8.