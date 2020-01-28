Ather 450X e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 99,000
Auto
Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has launched the new Ather 450X e-scooter in India at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom).
The latest model arrives as an improved version of the flagship Ather 450 which was launched in 2018.
It has a top speed of 85kmph, can sprint from 0-40kmph in 3.3 seconds, and offers a range of 85km on a full charge.
Here's our roundup.
Key details
Buyers will have to opt for an additional subscription
The Ather 450X comes with a base price of Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom). On top of this, buyers will have to purchase a subscription service that will determine the amount of performance and range you get on the e-scooter.
The company is offering Plus and Pro service packs which will cost Rs. 1,699/month and Rs. 1,999/moth, respectively, when you opt for the monthly subscription plan.
One-time payment
Ather is offering a one-time payment option as well
If monthly subscription is not your thing, there is a one-time payment option as well.
The 450X with Plus service pack will cost Rs. 1.49 lakh (Rs. 1.35 lakh in Delhi), while the 450X with Pro service pack is priced at Rs. 1.59 lakh (Rs. 1.45 lakh in Delhi).
Notably, the prices in Delhi are subject to government subsidies offered under the EV policy.
Design and features
Ather 450X: At a glance
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Ather 450X comes with an angular-looking front-apron with mounted LED headlight, blacked-out alloy wheels, and two new color options: mint green and matte grey.
Apart from that, the e-scooter houses a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that runs on Android OS and supports smartphone connectivity, and a 4G e-SIM.
Internals
What about performance and range?
The Ather 450X packs an electric motor that draws power from an IP67-rated 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The unit churns out 6kW (around 8bhp) of maximum power and 26Nm of peak torque.
The e-scooter promises a range of 85km in Eco mode and can be charged up to 80% in an hour using a DC fast charger.
Safety
The e-scooter also offers reverse parking assist feature
In the safety department, the Ather 450X houses disc brakes on both the wheels, along with mandatory combined braking system. It also offers reverse parking assist feature and regenerative braking system wherein the battery gets charged when brakes are applied.
The e-scooter has a top speed of 85kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 3.3 seconds.
Information
Ather will launch the 450X in other cities as well
Unlike the Ather 450 which was exclusively available in Bengaluru and Chennai, the newly launched Ather 450X will be sold in four other cities including Delhi NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.