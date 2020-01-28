Tata Nexon EV launched in India at Rs. 14 lakh
Auto
Tata Motors has launched the all-electric version of its popular compact SUV, the Nexon, in India.
The new model comes at a starting price of Rs. 13.99 lakh and is offered in three variants: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX.
To recall, the all-electric Nexon was unveiled in the country last month and it promises an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge.
Exteriors
Tata Nexon EV: At a glance
The Tata Nexon EV comes with a compact yet sporty look featuring a dual-tone color scheme, a curved roof design, and blacked-out wheel arches as well as side claddings.
The car houses silver-colored skid plates, a trapezoidal air-intake with body-colored accents, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
For lighting, the crossover offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Tata Nexon EV comes with a five-seater cabin featuring leatherette upholstery, body-colored accents around the dashboard and AC vents, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car gets a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
Moreover, the electric crossover offers around 35 connectivity features courtesy the in-house ZConnect suite.
Engine
Under the hood
The Tata Nexon EV uses the company's Ziptron EV technology and packs an electric motor that churns out 129bhp of power and 245Nm of peak torque.
The motor is fueled by an IP67-rated 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery which can be charged in 8-9 hours using a conventional 15A AC charger. With a DC fast charger, the battery can juice up to 80% in 1 hour.
Engine
What about performance and safety features?
The Nexon EV promises an ARAI-certified range of 312km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds.
As part of the standard safety kit, the car comes equipped with driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, a reverse camera with parking sensors, a speed alert system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Information
Finally, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pocket pinch, the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the entry-level XM variant and goes up to Rs. 15.99 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ LUX model. In India, it takes on rivals like Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.