Ducati reveals Scrambler 1100 Pro range of motorcycles: Details here
Auto
Italian automaker Ducati has revealed the new Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro motorcycles.
The latest models come with several design and feature updates but mechanically remain the same as the standard Scrambler 1100 model.
According to reports, the new range will be launched globally by March and are likely to hit the Indian roads in 2020 itself.
Here's our roundup.
Design
A look at the new models
Both the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro models feature an aggressive naked-styled look with new livery, rear tire hugger with number plate mounts, dual exhausts, and retro-design elements such as rounded headlamp as well as mirrors.
The Pro model gets a new dual-tone 'Ocean Drive' color scheme, while the Sports Pro comes in a matte-black paint option.
Internals
Power and performance
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro line-up retains the mechanical specifications of the Scrambler 1100 model. The motorcycles are fueled by a 1,079cc, air-cooled L-Twin engine, which is capable of producing 85bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm.
Notably, both the liter-class motorcycles offer three riding modes: Active, City and Journey.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro range comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with cornering ABS and traction control for improved road handling.
To handle suspension duties, the motorcycles offer Marzocchi's upside-down forks up front and Kayaba's mono-shock unit on the rear (the Sport Pro model gets Ohlins' package).
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
Ducati has not revealed the pricing of the Scrambler 1100 Pro range as of now. However, going by the updates, the motorcycles are likely to carry a slight premium over the standard Scrambler 1100 line-up which starts at Rs. 10.91 lakh.