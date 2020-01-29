BattRE launches "Internet connected" e-scooter at Rs. 80,000
Auto
BattRE, the Jaipur-based EV start-up, has launched its flagship IOT e-scooter in India at Rs. 79,999.
It promises a range of 85km on a single charge and comes loaded with several Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled features.
Notably, the emission-free scooter is now available for purchase via Amazon.
Here's our roundup.
Design
A look at the BattRE IOT e-scooter
The BattRE IOT e-scooter comes with a minimalistic design featuring a headlamp-mounted front apron, a wide flat-type seat, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
It also houses a fully-digital instrument console, a USB charging port, and offers several smart features including navigation assist, ride statistics, anti-theft alarm, SOS alerts, and ride-based suggestions.
Information
Under the hood
The BattRE IOT packs a 250W BLDC motor which is fueled by a 48V, 30Ah Lithium-ion battery. The battery promises a range of 85km on a single charge and can be fueled up in 2.5 hours using a 10A power socket.
Safety
BattRE IOT: On the road
On the safety front, the BattRE IOT comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with EBS (Electronic Braking System) and a reverse mode for parking assistance.
The suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
The vehicle costs Rs. 79,999 which includes a free one-year subscription to IoT-based features. Thereafter, buyers will have to pay a yearly fees of Rs. 1,500 to access those features. In India, it takes on the rivals like Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and Okinawa Praise.