2020 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs. 55 lakh
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the second-generation version of its flagship SUV, the Range Rover Evoque, in India today.
The new model, which is offered in S and R-Dynamic SE trims, comes at a starting price of Rs. 54.94 lakh.
Notably, the ultra-luxurious SUV is available with both BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the Range Rover Evoque
The 2020 Evoque is built on Premium Transverse Architecture and borrows its styling cues from the Range Rover Velar. It comes with a sporty design featuring a chrome-finished grille with honeycomb patterns, sleek headlamps, and a roof-mounted spoiler as well as a shark-fin antenna.
The car houses silver-colored front and rear skid plates, sporty-looking alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, and an all-LED lighting setup.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque offers a luxurious five-seater cabin featuring 10-way power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a 380W Meridian sound system (available on the top model).
The car houses a three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with cruise control, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Information
What about safety features?
In terms of safety, the 2020 Evoque offers six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and several driver assist features such as hill ascent and descent assist, emergency brake assist, and traction control, among others.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter diesel (D180) and a 2.0-liter petrol (P250).
The former is capable of producing 180bhp of power and 430Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 249bhp and 365Nm.
Moreover, the car houses a 9-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all the wheels.
Information
Finally, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pricing, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque costs Rs. 54.94 lakh for the entry-level S model and Rs. 59.85 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE variant. At this price point, the flagship SUV goes up against Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60, and Audi Q5.