Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze sedan at Rs. 6.10 lakh
Auto
Honda India has launched the BS6-compliant version of its compact sedan, the Amaze, in the country.
The updated model, launched at a starting price of Rs. 6.10 lakh, carries a premium of up to Rs. 51,000 over its BS4 counterpart.
Apart from the BS6 upgrade, the new car remains the same as the outgoing model.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the BS6 Honda Amaze
The BS6-compliant Honda Amaze comes with a sporty design featuring sharp styling cues, a cascading grille, an angular-looking side profile, a roof-mounted shark-fin antenna, and alloy wheels.
The car houses blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored door handles, LED headlights and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
Moreover, the sedan has a wheelbase of 2,470mm and it offers a boot space of 420 liters.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Honda Amaze offers a five-seater cabin featuring fabric upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, center arm-rest with cup-holders for rear passengers, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
As part of the standard safety kit, it offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The new Honda Amaze is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol and a 1.5-liter i-DTEC diesel.
The former is capable of producing 90PS of power and 110Nm of peak torque, while the latter is available in two states of tune and churns out 100PS (with manual gearbox) or 80PS (with automatic CVT system) of power.
Pricing
And, what about pricing?
As for the pocket pinch, the petrol-powered variant of the Honda Amaze starts at Rs. 6.10 lakh for the E MT trim and goes up to Rs. 8.76 lakh for the VX CVT model. On the other hand, the diesel-based variants fall under Rs. 7.56-9.96 lakh price bracket.
Lastly, the car goes up against Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai AURA.