BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at Rs. 2.40 lakh
Auto
TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6-compliant version of its flagship sports motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, in India.
The new model, which is priced at Rs. 2.40 lakh, comes with several cosmetic tweaks, an updated engine, a new color TFT instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, and some riding modes.
Here's our roundup.
Design
A look at the TVS Apache RR 310
Design-wise, the new Apache RR 310 retains the fully-faired sporty look of its BS4 counterpart, offering the same aggressive styling cues, a muscular fuel tank, a slightly stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and an all-LED lighting setup.
However, for the updated model, the company has introduced a new dual-tone color scheme and revised graphics.
Features
The motorcycle comes loaded with several hi-tech features
The new Apache RR 310 houses a 5-inch color infotainment panel that displays useful information such as fuel level, service reminder, ABS alert, and turn-by-turn navigation.
The panel comes equipped with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect system that can be accessed through your handset via the TVS Connect mobile app.
The system also displays call/SMS notifications and allows users to record, view, and share their ride statistics.
Internals
Power and performance
The updated TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a BS6-compliant, 312.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 34bhp of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque.
The motorcycle offers four riding modes: Rain, Urban, Sport, and Track. Notably, in Rain and Urban modes, the power and torque output reduces to 25.8bhp and 25Nm, respectively.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
The new Apache RR 310 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.
The motorcycle also gets a new Glide Through Technology+ feature which allows you to crawl the vehicle through traffic without twisting the throttle.
Meanwhile, to handle the suspension duties, it houses telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
As far as the pricing is concerned, the BS6-compliant TVS Apache RR 310 carries a premium of Rs. 12,000 over the BS4 model and costs Rs. 2.40 lakh. At this price point, the motorcycle goes up against Kawasaki Ninja 300 and KTM RC 390.