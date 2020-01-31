Internet. Electric. What's next? MG to unveil SUV on February-5
Auto
After Hector and ZS EV models, MG Motor has started teasing the arrival of another premium car in India. The company has posted a teaser image on Twitter, revealing a full-sized SUV to be unveiled on February 5.
Going by the image, it is expected that the British automaker will showcase its Maxus D90 SUV, which is currently available in select international markets.
Exteriors
MG Maxus D90: At a glance
The MG Maxus D90, which is already available in China and Australia, comes with a stylish look featuring a bulky stance with a massive grille, wide windows, a sportier-looking side profile, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The India-specific model is likely to receive a heavy chrome treatment around the windows and doors, as well as all-LED fitments for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Quite like the international models, the Indianized version of the Maxus D90 is expected to offer an ultra-luxurious five-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable leather seats with massage and ventilation function, a panoramic sunroof, and three-zone automatic climate control.
The car would also house an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for connectivity features.
Engine
Power and performance
The India-specific MG Maxus D90 will reportedly be available with a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 218bhp of power and 480Nm of peak torque. This unit will come mated to a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Internationally, the full-sized SUV is offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that is capable of producing 224bhp of power.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no word on the India pricing of the Maxus D90 as of now. However, going by the reports, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 35 lakh and take on the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.