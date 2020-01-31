Auto Expo: Skoda to launch Octavia RS 245 on February-5
Auto
Skoda is working to launch the Octavia RS 245 sedan in India at the Auto Expo. Zac Hollis, Director of Sales and Marketing, Skoda Auto India, took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the car.
The Czech automaker will bring the flagship model via the CBU (completely built unit) route, and only 200 units of the sedan will be sold in the country.
Twitter Post
Here's the official confirmation
I had great fun making this one and look forward to its launch at the #AutoExpo2020. pic.twitter.com/oe5qHQIJ61— Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) January 28, 2020
Design
A look at the Octavia RS 245
The Skoda Octavia RS 245 comes with a sporty look featuring a blacked-out grille with RS badging, a muscular-looking front bonnet, wider air-intakes, dual exhausts, and a faux diffuser for the rear bumper.
The car houses sharp-looking alloy wheels and gets a glossy black treatment around the windows, B-pillars, as well as indicator-mounted ORVMs.
Moreover, it also gets all-LED fitments for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Octavia RS 245 offers a five-seater all-black cabin featuring RS-branded front seats, an electric sunroof, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and a new touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Engine
Power and performance
The Skoda Octavia RS 245 draws power from a 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine which generates 245PS of power and 370Nm of peak torque.
The India-specific model will reportedly be available with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission which sends power to the front wheels.
The car has a top speed of 250kmph and it can do 0-100kmph sprint in 6.6 seconds.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be launched in India on February 5, 2020.
There is no official word on the pricing of the car yet. However, considering the regular Octavia RS arrived at Rs. 25.12 lakh, the upcoming model is likely to be priced around Rs. 30-35 lakh.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Volkswagen Passat and Honda Civic.