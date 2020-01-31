Lexus launches LC 500h sports car at Rs. 1.96 crore
Auto
Toyota-owned Lexus has launched its ultra-luxurious sports coupe, the LC 500h, in India today.
The new car, which is priced at Rs. 1.96 crore, comes with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol-hybrid engine and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds.
Apart from that, it gets an eye-catching design and an ultra-luxurious cabin.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Lexus LC 500h: At a glance
The Lexus LC 500h comes with a futuristic look featuring a sloping roof design, sporty-looking alloy wheels, an angular side profile, and an attractive paint job.
Further, the gigantic chrome grille, sleek LED headlamps, unique 3D infinity taillights, and dual exhausts give the car a striking presence that is bound to turn heads.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the two-seater LC 500h gets an ultra-luxurious cabin featuring 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, leather upholstery, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a massive 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Amazon Alexa voice command integration, Wi-Fi connectivity, and an in-built navigation.
Moreover, the sports coupe also offers automatic climate control and a 12-speaker sound system as standard.
Engine
Power and performance
The Lexus LC 500h is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that comes mated to a hybrid system. This combined unit churns out 359PS of maximum power and 348Nm of peak torque.
The system comes paired to a 10-speed gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels.
As for sprinting performance, the flagship coupe can do a 0-100kmph run in just 4.7 seconds.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
In India, the Lexus LC 500h comes at a mind-boggling price tag of Rs. 1.96 crore and takes on the likes of Jaguar F-Type V8, Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 Coupe, and BMW 8 Series.