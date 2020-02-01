Hummer is coming back as a 1,000 horsepower all-electric SUV
Auto
General Motors Company is resurrecting the Hummer, its iconic military-style SUV, as an all-electric "super truck" with massive power and acceleration.
The American carmaker has announced that the Hummer EV will feature 1,000 horsepower, over 15,000Nm of torque, and will sprint from 0-100kmph in 3 seconds.
The electric truck will be unveiled on May 20 and is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.
Looks
Hummer EV will feature a revamped front section
GMC has released three online teaser videos of the Hummer EV, detailing some of the key specifications of the SUV.
Interestingly, the teasers also reveal the front of the pickup, showcasing a revised version of Hummer's well-known slotted grille.
There is also a strip of LED that runs behind the grille slats and connects the headlamps.
Specifications
It will offer a massive 15,574Nm torque
The teasers have confirmed that the upcoming GMC Hummer EV will pack a huge battery pack to generate the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower.
It will also produce 15,574Nm of torque and will be able to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3 seconds.
However, details about the powertrain, range, and charging technology haven't been announced.
Information
More details will be revealed in the company's advertisement
While the teasers have confirmed some of the specifications of the Hummer EV, more details are expected to be revealed in the 30-second-long television ad that will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl on Sunday. The ad will feature NBA star LeBron James.
Coming soon
The global debut will happen on May 20 this year
GMC's reincarnated Hummer will make its global debut on May 20 this year where we expect the company to reveal the details about its range, interiors, and price.
As for availability, the all-electric pickup truck is expected to go into production in the fall of 2021, and will become available toward the end of next year or early 2022.