Lexus launches locally-assembled ES 300h sedan at Rs. 52 lakh
Toyota-owned luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the ES 300h luxury sedan in the country.
The locally assembled car, which starts at Rs. 51.90 lakh, is nearly Rs. 8 lakh cheaper than the CBU model.
The premium sedan comes loaded with several luxurious features, a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain, and is offered in two variants: Exquisite and Luxury.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
A look at the Lexus ES 300h
The Lexus ES 300h comes with an eye-catching sporty look featuring a wide chrome-finished grille, a curved roofline, sleek headlamps, and blacked-out B-pillars.
The chrome highlights around the windows as well as tailgate, dual-exhausts, and glossy color options add more to its premium styling.
Besides that, the car gets all-LED fitments for headlights, turn indicators, and taillamps.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the ES 300h sports a five-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable ventilated seats wrapped in leather, an electric sunroof, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car comes with a fully-digital instrument panel, a head-up display, wireless phone charger, and console-mounted audio and climate controls.
For safety, it offers 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera with parking sensors, and several driver-friendly features.
Engine
Here's a look at the powertrain
Under the hood, the Lexus ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-liter petrol engine, paired with a 120bhp electric motor. The combined unit is capable of producing 218bhp of maximum power.
The transmission duties on the car are taken care of by an automatic 6-step eCVT system which sends power to the front wheels.
Information
Finally, what's the pocket pinch?
As far as pricing is concerned, the India-made Lexus ES 300h is cheaper than the CBU model by Rs. 8.05 lakh. The premium sedan costs Rs. 51.90 lakh for the Exquisite variant and Rs. 56.95 lakh for the top-end Luxury model.