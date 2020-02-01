MG Motor launches BS6-compliant Hector at Rs. 12.74 lakh
Auto
MG Motor India has launched the BS6-compliant version of the Hector SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh.
The company has updated the petrol engine to meet the emission norms. Meanwhile, the diesel-powered variant is likely to get the BS6 update before April.
Apart from the engine update, the new car is almost the same as its BS4 counterpart.
Design
A look at the new MG Hector
The MG Hector comes with a bulky stance featuring a sporty design, a wide grille with honeycomb patterns and company's emblem, and silver-colored skid plates as well as roof rails.
The car runs on 17-inch sporty-looking alloy wheels and gets a stylish rear design with wraparound LED taillights.
Moreover, it houses LED headlamps with DRLs, and indicator-mounted electronically-adjustable ORVMs.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The new Hector offers a spacious and hi-tech cabin that can accommodate five people. The car gets leather-wrapped seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses a 10.4-inch infotainment system with i-SMART connected car technology and eSIM support.
For safety, the car gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and speed alert system as standard.
Information
Power and performance
The MG Hector is available with BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options. Both the units are capable of producing 143PS of power and 250Nm of peak torque. For transmission duties, the car houses a 6-speed manual or an automatic 6-speed DCT system.
Pricing
And, here's a look at the pricing
As far as pricing is concerned, the BS6-compliant MG Hector carries a premium of Rs. 25,000 over the outgoing model. It starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh for the Style (Petrol MT) variant and goes up to Rs. 17.44 lakh for the Sharp (Petrol DCT) model.
At this price point, the car goes up against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.