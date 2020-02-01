2020 KTM 790 Duke to be launched by April 2020
Auto
KTM 790 Duke, the adventure motorcycle which was launched in India in September last year, will get a BS6 update sometime around April 2020, according to BikeWale.
In fact, the Austrian automaker has just recently updated its existing Duke and RC line-up to comply with the stricter emission norms.
Here are more details.
Design
The motorcycle will look similar to its BS4 counterpart
The BS6 KTM 790 Duke will retain the underpinnings and the styling cues of the outgoing model. The motorcycle will come with a naked-styled look featuring carbon fiber fairings and a couple of new color options.
The adventure tourer will house a slightly stepped-up seat, blacked-out alloy wheels, and angular-looking fuel-tank extensions.
Moreover, it gets a fully-digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup.
Internals
Power and performance
The upcoming KTM 790 Duke will be powered by the same 799cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine as the outgoing model.
In the BS4 guise, this unit churns out 104.6PS of power at 9,000rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. However, with the BS6 upgrade, we might expect a marginal drop in the power figures.
Safety
Here's a look at the safety and suspension setup
Similar to the outgoing model, the updated KTM 790 Duke will come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, and lean-sensitive traction control for improved road handling.
The motorcycle would house WP upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Though there is no official word on the pricing of the BS6 KTM 790 Duke as of now, it is expected that the motorcycle would carry a premium of around Rs. 10,000-12,000 over the existing model, which is priced at Rs. 8.63 lakh.