2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis to be launched on February 7
Auto
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2020 edition of its hatchback, the Ignis, on February 7 at the upcoming Auto Expo.
The new car will come with several design and feature updates, as well as a BS6-compliant petrol engine.
Notably, it will be offered in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
Maruti Suzuki Ignis: At a glance
The facelifted model of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis was recently spotted on Indian roads. And, going by the spy shots, the car will come with a compact and minimalistic look featuring S-Presso like front grille and silver-colored roof rails as well as skid plates.
Besides that, the updated variant will also house newly-designed alloy wheels and restyled front and rear bumpers.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will offer a five-seater cabin with height-adjustable driver seat, fabric upholstery, and chrome elements around the dashboard as well as three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will offer a semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
Moreover, it would retain all the standard safety features of the outgoing model.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of producing 82bhp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 4,200rpm.
The transmission duties on the car will be managed by an AMT system (the entry-level Sigma variant will house five-speed manual gearbox).
Information
And, how much will it cost?
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be launched in India on February 7, and will be sold via company's Nexa dealerships. As for the pocket pinch, the car will carry a slight premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 4.74 lakh.