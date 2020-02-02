Ford to launch BS6-compliant Endeavour SUV soon: Report
Auto
American automaker Ford is all set to launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular seven-seater SUV, the Endeavour, in India sometime soon.
In the latest development, Autocar has claimed that the upcoming car will be available with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that will be mated to an all-new 10-speed automatic gearbox.
Exteriors
A look at the upcoming Ford Endeavour
Similar to the outgoing model, the upcoming Endeavour is likely to come with a bulky stance featuring a chrome-finished grille, silver-colored front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and 18-inch sporty-looking alloy wheels.
The new car will also get a roof-mounted spoiler, roof rails, chrome-finished ORVMs as well as door handles, and a thick chrome strip mounted on the tailgate.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The upcoming Endeavour is expected to offer a spacious seven-seater cabin with power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel- same as the outgoing model.
The car would also house a fully-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment unit, and several safety features including ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, as well as a rearview camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The updated Ford Endeavour will reportedly be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine (internally known as 'Panther') which will be mated to an all-new 10-speed automatic gearbox, that will send power to all the wheels.
The unit will be capable of producing 170bhp of maximum power at 3,500rpm and 420Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,250rpm.
Information
Finally, what will be the pocket pinch?
There is no official word on the pricing of the updated car as of now. However, according to reports, it is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 32 lakh.