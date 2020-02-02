Royal Enfield announces limited-edition Classic 500 'Tribute Black' motorcycle
Auto
Royal Enfield has discontinued the production of its 500cc UCE (Unit Construction Engine) engine, taking the iconic Classic 500, Bullet 500, and Thunderbird 500 models out of production.
However, to commemorate the 12-year-long journey of the engine, the company has announced a limited edition Classic 500 Tribute Black model, which arrives as the last model to feature the company's UCE 500cc motor.
Information
The motorcycle will go on sale on February 10
The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black will be available for purchase between 2-5 pm on February 10. Meanwhile, those who are interested in buying the limited-edition cruiser can register for the special sale on the company's official website.
Design
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black: At a glance
The Classic 500 Tribute Black edition sits on the same single downtube frame and looks very similar to the standard variant.
However, as a special model, it comes with a couple of cosmetic tweaks, including an "End of Build" serial numbered plaque, which bears the number of each model.
Besides that, it gets a special dual-tone Classic Tribute Black (matte-and-gloss black) paint scheme.
Information
Power and performance
The Classic 500 Tribute Black edition is powered by a 499cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which is capable of producing 27.2bhp of power at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. For transmission duties, the motorcycle houses a 5-speed gearbox.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
Just like the standard Classic 500, the Tribute Black edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better grip on the road.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a dual-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Royal Enfield has not revealed the pricing of the Classic 500 Tribute Black edition yet. However, considering the standard model starts at Rs. 2.02 lakh, we expect the commemorative edition to arrive at a similar price.