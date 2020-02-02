Best motorcycles to buy in India under Rs. 2 lakh
Auto
If you are planning to upgrade to a performance-oriented motorcycle, now might be a good time. Over the past few months, almost all leading motorcycle companies have introduced their newer and more capable options that you can buy without denting your wallet.
In fact, for under Rs. 2 lakh, you can get a really modern-looking bike with new features and solid performance.
Bike #1
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
If you are looking for a high-performance motorcycle with an eye-catching design and hi-tech features, then Gixxer SF 250 could be the best choice.
Starting at Rs. 1.70 lakh, the sports tourer gets a fully-faired design, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup.
Furthermore, it packs a 249cc oil-cooled engine that churns out 26.5PS maximum power and a top speed of 117.54kmph.
Bike #2
Honda CBR250R
The Honda CBR250R is another capable option that checks all the right boxes including design, performance, and safety.
The quarter-liter motorcycle gets a fully-faired design, an all-LED headlamp, and a 249.60cc engine that generates 26.5PS of power.
In terms of safety, the bike offers disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.
In India, it starts at Rs. 1.65 lakh.
Bike #3
KTM 200 Duke
Next, we have 200 Duke from the house of KTM. The adventure tourer, which starts at Rs. 1.62 lakh, gets a sporty design with angular styling cues, and a fully-digital instrument console.
Powering the motorcycle is a 199.5cc engine, which produces 25PS of power and 19.3Nm peak torque.
For safety, it gets disc brakes on both ends as well as dual-channel ABS.
Bike #4
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Lastly, it is the iconic Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, a bike for all those who love cruising on the streets.
Priced at Rs. 1.56 lakh, the motorcycle features a retro-styled design and packs a 346cc engine which produces 20.07PS maximum power and 28Nm peak torque.
The cruiser comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.