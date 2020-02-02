Here's how the 2020 Hyundai Creta will look like
Hyundai is all set to unveil the 2020 edition of its popular mid-size SUV, the Creta, at the upcoming Auto Expo.
In the latest update, the South Korean automaker has released the sketches of the upcoming car, giving us a fair idea of how it would look like.
Notably, the new model is slated to launch in India sometime next month.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car will come with several cosmetic updates
Going by the official renders, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be based on the second-generation ix25 crossover, which made its debut in China last year.
The car will come with a sporty design featuring a Venue-like front grille, square-ish wheel arches, an angular-looking side profile, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Moreover, it will house indicator-mounted ORVMs and split-LED headlamps as well as taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The 2020 Creta will offer a five-seater cabin featuring a large panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car is likely to house a semi-digital instrument console and a massive 10.25-inch infotainment unit with BlueLink connected car technology.
For safety, it would get up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Here's a look at the powertrain options
The 2020 Hyundai Creta will reportedly share its mechanical specifications with its cousin, the Kia Seltos. The car will be offered with 1.5-liter petrol and diesel, as well as a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine option.
The transmission duties on the crossover will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox option.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Hyundai will reveal the prices of the 2020 Creta at the launch event itself, which is slated to happen in March. However, considering the updates, the car is likely to carry a slight premium over the existing model and could be priced in Rs. 10-16 lakh price bracket.
Lastly, it will take on the likes of MG Hector and Kia Seltos.