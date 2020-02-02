New BS6-compliant KTM motorcycles available in India right now
In an attempt to meet the upcoming emission norms, Austrian automaker KTM has updated its Duke and RC range of motorcycles in India.
From baby RC 125 and 125 Duke to performance-oriented RC 390, almost the entire line-up of KTM is now BS6-compliant.
Here, we take a look at the new emission-friendly KTM bikes available in India right now.
Bike #1
KTM RC 390: Priced at Rs. 2.48 lakh
The RC 390 has received the BS6 upgrade and is now Rs. 4,061 costlier than its BS4 counterpart.
It features a fully-faired design and comes with restyled graphics, a new digital instrument cluster, adjustable wind-screen, disc brakes on both the wheels, and dual-channel ABS.
Powering the bike is a 373.3cc unit that generates 43.5PS maximum power and 36Nm peak torque.
Bike #2
KTM 250 Duke: Priced at Rs. 2 lakh
Apart from the BS6 update, the 250 Duke has also received new paint options and a new Supermoto mode for its dual-channel ABS that deactivates the rear-wheel ABS during high-speed downshifting.
The bike is powered by a 248.8cc engine, which churns out 30PS of maximum power and 24Nm peak torque. Further, it offers a sporty naked design and disc brakes on both ends.
Bike #3
KTM RC 200: Priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh
With the BS6 upgrade, the RC 200 has become costlier by Rs. 6,138. The fully-faired motorcycle features sharp styling cues, body-colored alloy wheels, and an attractive paint job.
The bike draws power from a 199.5cc engine that makes 25PS of maximum power and 19.2Nm of peak torque.
As part of the standard safety kit, it gets disc brakes on both sides and dual-channel ABS.
Bike #4 and #5
KTM 125 Duke and RC 125 are also BS6-ready
Lastly, the babies of the KTM family, the 125 Duke and RC 125, have also received the BS6 update. The former features a naked-street look, while the latter gets a fully-faired design.
The 125cc twins house disc brakes on both wheels and single-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
Under the hood, these models pack a 124.7cc motor that makes 14.5PS power and 12Nm torque.
Information
And, what about the pricing of KTM's 125cc twins?
As far as pricing is concerned, the KTM 125 Duke is now priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh, and the RC 125 now costs Rs. 1.55 lakh. Notably, the Austrian automaker will commence the deliveries of the 125cc motorcycles by the end of this month.