2020 Datsun redi-GO spotted testing in India: What has changed?
Auto
Nissan-owned Datsun is working on launching the 2020 edition of its entry-level hatchback, the redi-GO, in India by April 2020.
In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the car has been spotted on the road, revealing its key design highlights.
Apart from the cosmetic tweaks, the hatchback will also come with a BS6-compliant engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the upcoming Datsun redi-GO
Going by the spy shots, the facelifted Datsun redi-GO will come with several cosmetic updates including new front and rear bumpers, a redesigned grille, as well as slightly bigger wheels.
Besides that, the entry-level hatchback would retain the urban crossover look of its predecessor and house slightly redesigned headlamps and taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The details about the interiors of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO are pretty scarce at the moment. However, the car will offer a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery and a power-steering wheel.
As part of the update, the new hatchback will also get a touch-screen infotainment panel and a redesigned dashboard. Besides that, it would also retain the safety features of the outgoing model.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Datsun redi-GO will be available with BS6-compliant 0.8-liter and 1.0-liter petrol engine options. The former is capable of producing 54PS of power and 72Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 68PS and 91Nm, respectively.
Notably, the car is also said to come with a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission system that will send power to the front wheels.
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
As far as pricing is concerned, the 2020 Datsun redi-GO is likely to get a price hike of Rs. 10,000-20,000 across all the variants given the engine upgrade and design tweaks. For context, the BS4 model falls under Rs. 2.79-4.37 lakh price bracket.