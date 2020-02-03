Production-ready Tata H2X mini-SUV to be unveiled at Auto Expo
Auto
The highly anticipated Tata H2X, which was showcased by Tata Motors as a concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, is all set to go into production.
In fact, the automaker will showcase the production-ready version of the mini-SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo.
Separately, a test mule of the car was also spotted testing a few days back.
Exteriors
Tata H2X: At a glance
Going by the concept it's based on, the production-ready Tata H2X will come with an eye-catching look featuring an angular-looking front fascia. The car will house a cascading grille with the company's emblem, larger skid plates, and blacked-out C-pillars with mounted door handles.
Besides that, it would also get split-LED headlamps with DRLs and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Tata H2X is expected to offer a five-seater cabin with a bunch of luxurious, hi-tech, as well as safety features. The car is likely to house a height-adjustable driver seat, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment unit with connectivity features.
As for safety features, it would come with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, and speed alert system.
Engine
Power and performance
Going by the reports, the Tata H2X, which is often referred to as the Tata Hornbill, will be powered by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine. The unit is capable of producing 85bhp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque.
For transmission duties, the car will house a 5-speed manual or an AMT system that will send power to the front wheels.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official word on the pricing of the Tata H2X as of now. However, reports suggest that the upcoming car will be positioned below the Nexon model.
Hence, the mini-SUV is likely to be priced around Rs. 5 lakh and take on the likes of Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.