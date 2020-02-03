MG Motor to launch a fuel-powered variant of ZS SUV
After tasting success with models like Hector and ZS EV, MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a new fuel-powered version of the ZS SUV, according to Autocar.
According to the report, the petrol-based variant, which is currently available in select international markets, will soon be offered in India with a 1.0-liter direct-injection petrol unit mated to an automatic system.
Exteriors
The car will look similar to its EV sibling
The fuel-based ZS SUV will come with a sporty design featuring a chrome-finished grille, silver-colored roof rails and skid plates, as well as diamond-cut alloy wheels - quite like the fully-electric ZS EV.
Apart from that, the car will get indicator-mounted ORVMs and all-LED fitments for headlamps, DRLs, and taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the ZS petrol will offer a five-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable driver seat, an electric sunroof, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car will house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as several connected car features.
Moreover, it would borrow the standard safety features from its EV sibling.
Engine
Power and performance
According to the report, the fuel-based ZS SUV will draw power from a 1.0-liter direct-injection unit that will come mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The unit will produce 111bhp of maximum power and 160Nm of peak torque.
As for performance, the car (available in international markets) has a claimed top-speed of 180kmph and it can do 0-100kmph sprint in 12.4 seconds.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no word on the pricing of the ZS petrol in India as of now. However, going by the reports, it would be cheaper than its EV sibling and is likely to arrive at a price of around Rs. 15 lakh.