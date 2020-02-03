TVS launches BS6-compliant Jupiter scooter in India at Rs. 61,450
Auto
TVS Motor Company has launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular scooter, the Jupiter, in India.
The updated line-up has received a price hike of up to Rs. 7,921 and is now available at a starting price of Rs. 61,449.
Notably, the emission-friendly version of the Jupiter comes as a cheaper alternative to the BS6-compliant Activa 6G that was launched last month.
Design
A look at the TVS Jupiter
The updated TVS Jupiter retains the design of the outgoing model. It sits on the same underbone type chassis and features a sporty look with a wide flat-type seat, indicator-mounted front-apron, and a silver-colored grab rail.
The scooter houses an analog instrument cluster and a new all-LED headlamp.
Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 1,275mm and a ground clearance of 150mm.
Internals
Power and performance
TVS has not revealed the engine specifications of the BS6-compliant Jupiter as of now. However, citing BS6 certification document, BikeDekho has revealed that the scooter draws power from a 109.7cc engine.
Reportedly, the new model produces 7.47PS of power at 7,000rpm which is marginally lesser than its BS4 counterpart that churns out 7.99PS.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
As part of the standard safety kit, the new TVS Jupiter comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels.
Meanwhile, the scooter retains the underpinnings of the BS4 model and houses telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
And, here's a look at the pricing
As for the pricing, the BS6-compliant TVS Jupiter costs Rs. 61,449 for the standard model, Rs. 63,449 for the mid-end ZX variant and the top-end Classic variant is priced at Rs. 67,911. Lastly, it competes against the Honda Activa 6G and Suzuki Access 125.