Audi A8 L launched in India at Rs. 1.56 crore
German automaker Audi has launched the fourth-generation of its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L, in India today.
The premium car, which is priced at Rs. 1.56 crore, comes loaded with a host of luxurious as well as hi-tech features.
Notably, it packs a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds.
Exteriors
A look at the Audi A8 L
The new Audi A8 L comes with an eye-catching look and is comparatively longer and taller than the outgoing model.
The car features a chrome-finished hexagonal grille, HD Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and an LED strip on the boot-lid connecting the OLED tail lights.
Besides that, the car houses dual-exhausts, chrome highlights on the windows, and runs on 19-inch alloy wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The five-seater Audi A8 L gets a luxurious cabin featuring leather seats with ventilation and massage functions, an electric sunroof, and multi-zone climate control.
The car houses Audi's Virtual Cockpit display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a secondary 8.6-inch curved screen to control in-car functions.
In addition, it offers ambient lighting as well as Bang and Olufsen 3D surround sound system.
Engine
Power and performance
The Audi A8 L draws power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The unit is capable of producing 340bhp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque.
The car comes mated to an 8-speed automatic Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to all the wheels.
As for performance, the sedan can do 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds
Information
And, what about pricing?
As far as pocket pinch is concerned, the fourth-generation Audi A8 L is priced at Rs. 1.56 crore (ex-showroom, India). At this price point, the car takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Jaguar XJ L.