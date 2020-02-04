Kia Seltos-rival Volkswagen Taigun crossover breaks cover
Auto
Rivaling Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Hyundai Creta in the compact SUV segment, Volkswagen has showcased the Taigun crossover in India.
The heavily localized car, which is based on VW Group's MQB A0-IN platform, shares its styling cues with the China-specific T-Cross model.
Notably, the production-ready model will be available with several hi-tech features and a 1.0-liter petrol engine.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
How will the car look like?
Featuring a compact yet sporty design, the new Volkswagen Taigun comes with sharp styling cues including a chrome-finished grille with sleek LED headlights, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear defogger.
The car also comes with blacked-out wheel arches, silver-colored skid plates, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and C-shaped LED taillights.
Interiors
The compact SUV would offer a hi-tech cabin
The production-ready version of the Taigun is likely to offer a spacious five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It is also expected to house a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, it would get driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The Volkswagen Taigun will draw power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic DSG system. The unit will be capable of producing 115PS of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque.
Apart from the aforementioned petrol model, the company is likely to offer a CNG variant as well.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Volkswagen has just revealed the concept model of the Taigun as of now. The final product is likely to be launched in the country sometime in 2021.
As for the pocket pinch, the car is likely to be priced under Rs. 10-16 lakh price bracket. When launched, it will take on the likes of Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Hyundai Creta.