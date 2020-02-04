Jeep launches Compass SUV in BS6 avatar: Details here
Auto
Jeep India has launched the BS6-compliant version of the Compass SUV in the country.
The company has not announced the variant-wise pricing of the updated models as of now. However, it has revealed that emission-friendly petrol and diesel variants have become costlier by up to Rs. 1.1 lakh, depending on the trim.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
A look at the Jeep Compass
The BS6-compliant Jeep Compass borrows styling cues from its BS4 counterpart. The car gets a sporty design with a seven-slat grille, trapezoidal fog lamp housing as well as air-intake, and blacked-out wheel arches.
The car runs on sporty-looking alloy wheels and houses faux skid plates on both the ends, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and chrome highlights around the windows.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the five-seater Jeep Compass offers a premium cabin with power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car features an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with smartphone connectivity features.
Moreover, it gets driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and several driver-friendly features.
Engine
Power and performance
The Jeep Compass is offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter diesel and a 1.4-liter petrol.
The former is capable of producing 170bhp of power and 350Nm of peak torque, while the latter churns out 161bhp and 250Nm.
To manage transmission duties, the car gets a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
Pricing
Finally, what is the pricing?
Jeep India is yet to reveal the variant-wise prices of the BS6-compliant Compass in India. However, the company has confirmed that the petrol and diesel models have become costlier by up to Rs. 1.1 lakh.
For those unaware, the BS4-compliant Jeep Compass range starts at Rs. 15.60 lakh in the country.