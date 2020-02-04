Skoda Vision IN concept unveiled in India: Details here
Auto
Skoda has taken the wraps off its highly-anticipated Vision IN compact SUV in India.
The new car is based on the company's India-centric MQB A0 IN platform and comes with a luxurious cabin loaded with hi-tech features.
Notably, the production-ready version of the compact SUV is likely to arrive in the country in the first quarter of 2021.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Skoda Vision IN: At a glance
The Skoda Vision IN car comes with a sporty look featuring a muscular-looking front bonnet, faux skid plates, and chrome highlights around the windows.
The chrome-finished grille and the company's logo get an illuminated effect, while the headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps, and taillights have received an all-LED treatment.
Moreover, the car runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,671mm.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Skoda Vision IN offers a five-seater cabin featuring leatherette upholstery, a crystalline element on the dashboard behind the 12.3-inch floating infotainment system, and a Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster.
Interestingly, the company has used some vegan elements for the interiors of the car such as Pinatex (a natural leather alternative prepared from pineapple leaves) seat covers and a recycled plastic fiber roof.
Engine
Power and performance
The production-ready version of the Skoda Vision IN will be available with a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI petrol unit that puts out 150bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque.
The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic system.
Notably, the concept car has a claimed top speed of 195kmph and it can do 0-100kmph in 8 seconds.
Information
And, what about pricing and availability?
The production-ready version of the Skoda Vision IN is likely to be launched in India early next year. As for the pocket pinch, it could be priced under Rs. 10-16 lakh range and will take on the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.