BS6-compliant Honda Dio teased, expected to be launched soon
Auto
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch the BS6-compliant version of the Dio scooter in the country.
In the latest development, the Japanese automaker has released a teaser video of the upcoming scooter, showcasing its front fascia and hinting at an imminent launch.
Notably, the new model will reportedly share its mechanical specifications with the recently-launched Activa 6G.
Twitter Post
First, a look at the official teaser
Now Keep Dio’ing new Style! The sportier, the aggressive, the much awaited - is Coming Soon.#KeepDioingIt pic.twitter.com/BRiESlH2NR— Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) February 4, 2020
Design
2020 Honda Dio: At a glance
Going by the latest teaser, the BS6-compliant Honda Dio will come with several design tweaks over the outgoing model. The scooter will get a redesigned front apron, new panels as well as revamped graphics work.
It will feature a new LED headlight, split grab rail, and an external fuel filler.
Besides that, the updated Dio will house handlebar mounted rear-view mirrors and LED DRLs.
Information
Power and performance
According to reports, the upcoming Honda Dio will share its mechanical specifications with its cousin, the Activa 6G. Hence, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 109.51cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which is capable of producing 7.68bhp of maximum power and 8.79Nm of peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the upcoming Honda Dio will come equipped with disc/drum brake on the front wheel, drum brake on the rear wheel, along with mandatory combined braking system (CBS) for better road handling.
The scooter will house conventional telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Details
The scooter will be launched in two variants
The BS6-compliant Honda Dio will be launched in two variants: Standard and Deluxe. Both the models will share the same mechanical specifications but the latter will get exclusive features like all-LED headlight and front disc brake.
As for the pricing, the new scooter is likely to come at a premium of around Rs. 7,000-8,000 over the current model, which starts at Rs. 54,241.